خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
نَّفۡسٖ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنۡهَا
زَوۡجَهَا
وَأَنزَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۡعَٰمِ
ثَمَٰنِيَةَ
أَزۡوَٰجٖۚ
يَخۡلُقُكُمۡ
فِي
بُطُونِ
أُمَّهَٰتِكُمۡ
خَلۡقٗا
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
خَلۡقٖ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
ثَلَٰثٖۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۖ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُصۡرَفُونَ
٦
他从一个人创造你们，然后以他的同类为他的配偶。他为你们而降赐八只牲畜。他将你们造化在你们的母腹中，在三重黑暗中，一再造化你们。那是真主--你们的主，国权只是他的；除他外，绝无应受崇拜的。你们怎么悖谬呢？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah
Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He is the Sovereign and Controller alternating the night and day.
يُكَوِّرُ الَّيْـلَ عَلَى النَّهَـارِ وَيُكَوِّرُ النَّـهَارَ عَلَى الَّيْلِ
(He makes th…
Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah
Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He i…