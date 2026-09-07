لَّوۡ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَن
يَتَّخِذَ
وَلَدٗا
لَّٱصۡطَفَىٰ
مِمَّا
يَخۡلُقُ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥۖ
هُوَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٤
假若真主欲收养儿女，他必从他所造的众生中拣选他所意欲者。赞颂真主，超绝万物。他是独一至尊的真主。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla…