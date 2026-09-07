إِنَّآ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
فَٱعۡبُدِ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
٢
我降示你这本包含真理的经典，你当崇拜真主，而且诚笃地顺服他。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla…