خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
يُكَوِّرُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُكَوِّرُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّيۡلِۖ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمًّىۗ
أَلَا
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفَّٰرُ
٥
他本着真理，创造天地；他截夜补昼，截昼补夜；他制服日月，各自运行，到一个定期。真的，他确是万能的，确是至赦的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah
Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He is the Sovereign and Controller alternating the night and day.
يُكَوِّرُ الَّيْـلَ عَلَى النَّهَـارِ وَيُكَوِّرُ النَّـهَارَ عَلَى الَّيْلِ
(He makes th…
Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah
Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He i…