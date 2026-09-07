أَلَا
لِلَّهِ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡخَالِصُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّخَذُواْ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
أَوۡلِيَآءَ
مَا
نَعۡبُدُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
لِيُقَرِّبُونَآ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
زُلۡفَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَحۡكُمُ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
فِي
مَا
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
مَنۡ
هُوَ
كَٰذِبٞ
كَفَّارٞ
٣
真的，应受诚笃的顺服者，只有真主。舍真主而以偶像为保护者的人说：我们崇拜他们，只为他们能使我们亲近真主。真主将判决他们所争论的是非。真主必定不引导说谎者、孤恩者。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla…