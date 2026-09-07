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Az-Zumar 39:1 تنزيل الكتاب من الله العزيز الحكيم ١

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تَنزِيلُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡحَكِيمِ
١
这本经典是从万能的、至睿的真主降示的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla

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