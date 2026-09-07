أَفَمَنۡ
حَقَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
كَلِمَةُ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
أَفَأَنتَ
تُنقِذُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
١٩
应当受刑罚的判决者，（必入火狱），难道你还想拯救他吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin Al-Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:
«إِنَّ فِي الْجَنَّةِ لَغُرَفًا يُرَى بُطُونُهَا…
مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin A…