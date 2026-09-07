أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَسَلَكَهُۥ
يَنَٰبِيعَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ثُمَّ
يُخۡرِجُ
بِهِۦ
زَرۡعٗا
مُّخۡتَلِفًا
أَلۡوَٰنُهُۥ
ثُمَّ
يَهِيجُ
فَتَرَىٰهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
ثُمَّ
يَجۡعَلُهُۥ
حُطَٰمًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَذِكۡرَىٰ
لِأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢١
你不知道吗？真主从云中降下雨水，然后使它渗入地里，成为泉源；然后，借它生出各种庄稼，然后禾苗凋零，你看它变成黄的，然后他使它变成碎片。在那里面，对于有理智者，的确有一种教诲。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُوراً
(and We send down pure water from the sky) (25:48). So, Allah sends down water from the sky, and it settles in the earth, then He causes it to flow…
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُور…