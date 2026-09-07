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Az-Zumar 39:20 لاكن الذين اتقوا ربهم لهم غرف من فوقها غرف مبنية تجري من تحتها الانهار وعد الله لا يخلف الله الميعاد ٢٠

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لَٰكِنِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْ
رَبَّهُمۡ
لَهُمۡ
غُرَفٞ
مِّن
فَوۡقِهَا
غُرَفٞ
مَّبۡنِيَّةٞ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
٢٠
但敬畏真主者，将来得享受楼房，楼上建楼，下临诸河，那是真主的应许，真主将不爽约。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ

(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin Al-Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

«إِنَّ فِي الْجَنَّةِ لَغُرَفًا يُرَى بُطُونُهَا

مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ

(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin A

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Notes placeholders