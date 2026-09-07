لَٰكِنِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْ
رَبَّهُمۡ
لَهُمۡ
غُرَفٞ
مِّن
فَوۡقِهَا
غُرَفٞ
مَّبۡنِيَّةٞ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
٢٠
但敬畏真主者，将来得享受楼房，楼上建楼，下临诸河，那是真主的应许，真主将不爽约。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
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«إِنَّ فِي الْجَنَّةِ لَغُرَفًا يُرَى بُطُونُهَا…
مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin A…