أَفَمَن
شَرَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
صَدۡرَهُۥ
لِلۡإِسۡلَٰمِ
فَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
نُورٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلۡقَٰسِيَةِ
قُلُوبُهُم
مِّن
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٢٢
真主为伊斯兰而开拓其胸襟，故能接受主的光明者，难道跟胸襟狭隘的人一样吗？悲哉为记忆真主而心硬者，这等人是在明显的迷误中的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُوراً
(and We send down pure water from the sky) (25:48). So, Allah sends down water from the sky, and it settles in the earth, then He causes it to flow…
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُور…