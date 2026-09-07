أَفَمَن
يَتَّقِي
بِوَجۡهِهِۦ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۚ
وَقِيلَ
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ذُوقُواْ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡسِبُونَ
٢٤
复活日以面部防御严刑的人，象不受刑罚者吗？或者将对不义者说：你们尝试你们所获的果报吧！
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…