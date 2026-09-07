كَذَّبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡ
فَأَتَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٢٥
在他们之前的人，（曾否认众使者），故刑罚从他们意想不到的地方来临他们。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…