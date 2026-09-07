فَأَذَاقَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡخِزۡيَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَكۡبَرُۚ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٦
真主使他们在今世尝试凌辱，而后世的刑罚必定是更重大的。假若他们知道......
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…