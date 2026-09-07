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Az-Zumar 39:30 انك ميت وانهم ميتون ٣٠

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إِنَّكَ
مَيِّتٞ
وَإِنَّهُم
مَّيِّتُونَ
٣٠
你确是要死的，他们也确是要死的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'

لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ

(in or

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every

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