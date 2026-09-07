ٱللَّهُ
نَزَّلَ
أَحۡسَنَ
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
كِتَٰبٗا
مُّتَشَٰبِهٗا
مَّثَانِيَ
تَقۡشَعِرُّ
مِنۡهُ
جُلُودُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
رَبَّهُمۡ
ثُمَّ
تَلِينُ
جُلُودُهُمۡ
وَقُلُوبُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَمَن
يُضۡلِلِ
ٱللَّهُ
فَمَا
لَهُۥ
مِنۡ
هَادٍ
٢٣
真主曾降示最美的训辞，就是前后一律、反复叮咛的经典；畏惧主的人，为他而战栗，然后，为记忆真主而安静。那是真主的正道，他用来引导他所意欲引导者，真主使谁迷误，谁就没有向导。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Description of the Qur'an
Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,
اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَحْسَنَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَـباً مُّتَشَـبِهاً مَّثَانِيَ
(Allah has sent down the Best Statement, a Book, its parts resembling each other (and) oft-repeated…
The Description of the Qur'an
Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,
اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَ…