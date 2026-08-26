Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Qamar 54:32 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٣٢

Trang 530 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٣٢
Quả thật, TA đã làm cho Qur’an dễ nhớ, vậy có ai nhớ không?
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders