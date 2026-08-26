إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
فَكَانُواْ
كَهَشِيمِ
ٱلۡمُحۡتَظِرِ
٣١
Thật vậy, TA đã gửi một tiếng gầm thét đến tiêu diệt chúng và chúng trông giống như những cành cây khô dùng rào (chuồng thú).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…