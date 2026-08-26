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Al-Qamar 54:31 انا ارسلنا عليهم صيحة واحدة فكانوا كهشيم المحتظر ٣١

Trang 530 · Juz 27

إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
فَكَانُواْ
كَهَشِيمِ
ٱلۡمُحۡتَظِرِ
٣١
Thật vậy, TA đã gửi một tiếng gầm thét đến tiêu diệt chúng và chúng trông giống như những cành cây khô dùng rào (chuồng thú).
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders