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Al-Qamar 54:30 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ٣٠

Trang 530 · Juz 27

فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٠
Vậy sự trừng phạt và lời cảnh báo của TA đã như thế nào?
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders