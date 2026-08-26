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Al-Qamar 54:25 االقي الذكر عليه من بيننا بل هو كذاب اشر ٢٥

Trang 529 · Juz 27

أَءُلۡقِيَ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِنَا
بَلۡ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
أَشِرٞ
٢٥
“Lẽ nào Thông Điệp Nhắc Nhở (chỉ) được ban xuống cho Y (Nabi Saleh) trong khi chúng ta (vẫn đang hiện diện)? Không, Y rõ ràng là một kẻ nói dối xấc xược.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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