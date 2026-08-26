فَقَالُوٓاْ
أَبَشَرٗا
مِّنَّا
وَٰحِدٗا
نَّتَّبِعُهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
وَسُعُرٍ
٢٤
Chúng nói: “Lẽ nào chúng ta lại nghe theo một người phàm sống đơn lẻ giữa chúng ta? Nếu làm vậy chúng ta thật sự sẽ lầm lạc và điên rồ!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…