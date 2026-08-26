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Al-Qamar 54:24 فقالوا ابشرا منا واحدا نتبعه انا اذا لفي ضلال وسعر ٢٤

Trang 529 · Juz 27

فَقَالُوٓاْ
أَبَشَرٗا
مِّنَّا
وَٰحِدٗا
نَّتَّبِعُهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
وَسُعُرٍ
٢٤
Chúng nói: “Lẽ nào chúng ta lại nghe theo một người phàm sống đơn lẻ giữa chúng ta? Nếu làm vậy chúng ta thật sự sẽ lầm lạc và điên rồ!”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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