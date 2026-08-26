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Al-Qamar 54:17 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ١٧

Trang 529 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
١٧
Quả thật, TA đã làm cho Qur’an dễ nhớ, vậy có ai nhớ không?
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders