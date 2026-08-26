Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Al-Qamar 54:14 تجري باعيننا جزاء لمن كان كفر ١٤

Trang 529 · Juz 27

تَجۡرِي
بِأَعۡيُنِنَا
جَزَآءٗ
لِّمَن
كَانَ
كُفِرَ
١٤
(Chiếc thuyền) trôi dưới sự quan sát của TA, một phần thưởng dành cho người bị chối bỏ (và khinh rẻ).
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders