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Al-Qamar 54:12 وفجرنا الارض عيونا فالتقى الماء على امر قد قدر ١٢

Trang 529 · Juz 27

وَفَجَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
عُيُونٗا
فَٱلۡتَقَى
ٱلۡمَآءُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٖ
قَدۡ
قُدِرَ
١٢
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Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Thêm các bản Tafsir
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