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Al-Qamar 54:18 كذبت عاد فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ١٨

Trang 529 · Juz 27

كَذَّبَتۡ
عَادٞ
فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
١٨
Đám dân ‘Ad đã phủ nhận (Hud – vị Nabi của họ), vậy sự trừng phạt và lời cảnh báo của TA đã như thế nào?
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
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Notes placeholders