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Al-Qamar 54:19 انا ارسلنا عليهم ريحا صرصرا في يوم نحس مستمر ١٩

Trang 529 · Juz 27

إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رِيحٗا
صَرۡصَرٗا
فِي
يَوۡمِ
نَحۡسٖ
مُّسۡتَمِرّٖ
١٩
Thật vậy, TA đã gởi đến chúng một cơn gió gào thét dữ dội (mang cái lạnh giá buốt) vào ngày bất hạnh liên tục.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
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Notes placeholders