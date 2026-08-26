تَنزِعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
أَعۡجَازُ
نَخۡلٖ
مُّنقَعِرٖ
٢٠
(Cơn gió) bốc đám dân đó như thể chúng là những thân cây chà là bị bật gốc.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…