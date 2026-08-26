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Al-Qamar 54:20 تنزع الناس كانهم اعجاز نخل منقعر ٢٠

Trang 529 · Juz 27

تَنزِعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
أَعۡجَازُ
نَخۡلٖ
مُّنقَعِرٖ
٢٠
(Cơn gió) bốc đám dân đó như thể chúng là những thân cây chà là bị bật gốc.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders