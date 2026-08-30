Al-Mursalat 77:49 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٤٩
Trang 581 · Juz 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٤٩
Vào Ngày đó, thật khốn khổ cho những kẻ phủ nhận!
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…