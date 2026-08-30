Al-Mursalat 77:43 كلوا واشربوا هنييا بما كنتم تعملون ٤٣
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كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
هَنِيٓـَٔۢا
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
(Họ sẽ được bảo): “Các ngươi hãy ăn và uống thỏa thích bởi những việc (ngoan đạo và thiện tốt) mà các ngươi đã làm!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…