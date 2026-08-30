Al-Mursalat 77:48 واذا قيل لهم اركعوا لا يركعون ٤٨
Trang 581 · Juz 29
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱرۡكَعُواْ
لَا
يَرۡكَعُونَ
٤٨
Khi có lời bảo chúng, “Các người hãy cúi mình (lễ nguyện Salah)!” thì chúng không cúi mình.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
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