Al-Mursalat 77:41 ان المتقين في ظلال وعيون ٤١
Trang 581 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
فِي
ظِلَٰلٖ
وَعُيُونٖ
٤١
Thật vậy, những người ngoan đạo sẽ ở giữa các bóng râm và suối nước.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…