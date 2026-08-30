Al-Mursalat 77:46 كلوا وتمتعوا قليلا انكم مجرمون ٤٦
Trang 581 · Juz 29
كُلُواْ
وَتَمَتَّعُواْ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكُم
مُّجۡرِمُونَ
٤٦
(Hỡi những kẻ vô đức tin), các ngươi cứ ăn uống và cứ tận hưởng (cuộc sống thế gian) trong chốc lát; các ngươi thực sự là những kẻ tội lỗi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
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وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…