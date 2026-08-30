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Al-Insan 76:31 يدخل من يشاء في رحمته والظالمين اعد لهم عذابا اليما ٣١

Trang 580 · Juz 29

يُدۡخِلُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِهِۦۚ
وَٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
أَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمَۢا
٣١
Ngài thu nhận vào lòng thương xót của Ngài đối với ai Ngài muốn; nhưng những kẻ làm điều sai quấy, Ngài đã chuẩn bị cho chúng một sự trừng phạt đau đớn.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

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