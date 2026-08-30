يُدۡخِلُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِهِۦۚ
وَٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
أَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمَۢا
٣١
Ngài thu nhận vào lòng thương xót của Ngài đối với ai Ngài muốn; nhưng những kẻ làm điều sai quấy, Ngài đã chuẩn bị cho chúng một sự trừng phạt đau đớn.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
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