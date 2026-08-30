Al-Mursalat 77:1 والمرسلات عرفا ١
Trang 580 · Juz 29
وَٱلۡمُرۡسَلَٰتِ
عُرۡفٗا
١
Thề bởi các luồng gió liên tục được gửi đi (bởi những lợi ích của con người).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,
وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ
(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`…