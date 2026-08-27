نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
TA đã tạo ra chúng và làm cho cơ thể của chúng cường tráng, nhưng khi TA muốn, TA có thể đưa những người tương tự đến thay thế chúng toàn bộ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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