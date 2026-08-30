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Al-Insan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠

Trang 580 · Juz 29

وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
Tuy nhiên, những gì các ngươi muốn sẽ không thành trừ phi Allah muốn. Quả thật, Allah Toàn Tri, Sáng Suốt.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

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