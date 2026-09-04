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Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥

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ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
Allah cũng bỡn cợt với họ và Ngài bỏ mặc cho họ lang thang vơ vẩn trong sự thái quá của họ.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyalists and friends. They do this to misdirect, mislead and deceive the believers. The hypocrites also want to have a share of the benefits and gains tha

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyal

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders