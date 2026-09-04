Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
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ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
Allah cũng bỡn cợt với họ và Ngài bỏ mặc cho họ lang thang vơ vẩn trong sự thái quá của họ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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