Al-Baqarah 2:14 واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلوا الى شياطينهم قالوا انا معكم انما نحن مستهزيون ١٤
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وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَوۡاْ
إِلَىٰ
شَيَٰطِينِهِمۡ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
مَعَكُمۡ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
١٤
Khi đối diện với những người có đức tin thì họ nói: “Chúng tôi đã có đức tin.” Nhưng khi ở cùng với những tên Shaytan của họ thì họ lại bảo: “Chúng tôi cùng phe với các người, chẳng qua chúng tôi chỉ bỡn cợt với họ mà thôi.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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