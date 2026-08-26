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An-Najm 53:56 هاذا نذير من النذر الاولى ٥٦

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هَٰذَا
نَذِيرٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنُّذُرِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰٓ
٥٦
[56] นี่คือผู้ตักเตือนที่มาจากปวงผู้ตักเตือนรุ่นก่อน ๆ
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى

(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ الن

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