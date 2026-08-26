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An-Najm 53:51 وثمود فما ابقى ٥١

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وَثَمُودَاْ
فَمَآ
أَبۡقَىٰ
٥١
[51] และพวกษะมูดก็ไม่ได้ให้มีเหลืออยู่อีกเลย
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى

(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى

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