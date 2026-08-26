ثُمَّ
يُجۡزَىٰهُ
ٱلۡجَزَآءَ
ٱلۡأَوۡفَىٰ
٤١
[41] แล้วเขาก็จะได้รับการตอบแทนด้วยการตอบแทนที่ครบถ้วนสมบูรณ์
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…