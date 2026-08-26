أَمۡ
لَمۡ
يُنَبَّأۡ
بِمَا
فِي
صُحُفِ
مُوسَىٰ
٣٦
[36] หรือว่าเขามิไรับข่าวคราวที่มีอยู่ในคัมภีร์ของมูซา
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…