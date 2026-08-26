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An-Najm 53:39 وان ليس للانسان الا ما سعى ٣٩

หน้า 527 · ญุซ 27

وَأَن
لَّيۡسَ
لِلۡإِنسَٰنِ
إِلَّا
مَا
سَعَىٰ
٣٩
[39] และมนุษย์จะไม่ได้อะไรเลย นอกจากสิ่งที่เขาได้ขวนขวายเอาไว้
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى

(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),

و

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل

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