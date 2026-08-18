An-Naml 27:76 ان هاذا القران يقص على بني اسراييل اكثر الذي هم فيه يختلفون ٧٦
Page 383 · Juz 20
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
يَقُصُّ
عَلَىٰ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
٧٦
Certes, ce Coran raconte aux enfants d’Israël la plupart des sujets sur lesquels ils divergent,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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