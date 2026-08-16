An-Naml 27:69 قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف كان عاقبة المجرمين ٦٩
Page 383 · Juz 20
قُلۡ
سِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
٦٩
Dis : “Parcourez la Terre et voyez quelle a été l’issue finale des criminels !”
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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