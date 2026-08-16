An-Naml 27:71 ويقولون متى هاذا الوعد ان كنتم صادقين ٧١
Page 383 · Juz 20
وَيَقُولُونَ
مَتَىٰ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٧١
Et ils disent : "Pour quand cette promesse si vous êtes véridiques ?"
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…