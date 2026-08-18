Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue

An-Naml 27:73 وان ربك لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثرهم لا يشكرون ٧٣

Page 383 · Juz 20

وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٧٣
Certes, ton Seigneur est pourvoyeur de grâce aux hommes, mais la plupart d’entre eux ne sont pas reconnaissants.
Lire la suite

Lisez le Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

Plus de Tafsirs
Notes placeholders