Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue

An-Naml 27:74 وان ربك ليعلم ما تكن صدورهم وما يعلنون ٧٤

Page 383 · Juz 20

وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُورُهُمۡ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٤
Certes, ton Seigneur sait ce que cachent leurs poitrines et ce qu’ils divulguent.
Lire la suite

Lisez le Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

Plus de Tafsirs
Notes placeholders