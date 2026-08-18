An-Naml 27:74 وان ربك ليعلم ما تكن صدورهم وما يعلنون ٧٤
Page 383 · Juz 20
وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُورُهُمۡ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٤
Certes, ton Seigneur sait ce que cachent leurs poitrines et ce qu’ils divulguent.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…