Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨
Page 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
"C’est (conclu) entre toi et moi, dit [Moïse]. Quel que soit celui des deux termes que je m’assigne, il n’y aura nulle pression sur moi. Et Allah est Garant de ce que nous disons."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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