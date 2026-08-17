Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤
Page 388 · Juz 20
فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
Il abreuva [les bêtes] pour elles, puis retourna à l’ombre et dit : "Seigneur ! J’ai grand besoin du bien que tu feras descendre vers moi."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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