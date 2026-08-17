Al-Qasas 28:23 ولما ورد ماء مدين وجد عليه امة من الناس يسقون ووجد من دونهم امراتين تذودان قال ما خطبكما قالتا لا نسقي حتى يصدر الرعاء وابونا شيخ كبير ٢٣
Page 388 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
Et quand il fut arrivé au point d’eau de Madyan, il y trouva un attroupement de gens abreuvant [leur bêtes] et il trouva aussi deux femmes se tenant à l’écart et retenant [leurs bêtes]. Il dit : "Que voulez-vous ?" Elles dirent : "Nous n’abreuverons que quand les bergers seront partis; et notre père est fort âgé."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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